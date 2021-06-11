CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 3:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 62 cents to $70.91 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 17 cents to $72.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents to $2.19 a gallon. July heating fell 2 cents to $2.12 a gallon. July natural gas rose 15 cents to $3.30 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $16.80 to $1,879.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 12 cents to $28.15 an ounce and July copper rose 5 cents to $4.54 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.72 Japanese yen from 109.43 yen. The euro fell to $1.2104 from $1.2171.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Moving industry facing 'perfect storm' of demand for military transitions this summer

White House partners with NSF to stand up National AI Research Resource Task Force

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

Data remains biggest obstacle to meeting 2023 deadline for TBM

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up