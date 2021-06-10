CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. state of emergency to end | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000 | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 4:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 33 cents to $70.29 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 30 cents to $72.52 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent to $2.21 a gallon. July heating rose 1 cent to $2.14 a gallon. July natural gas rose 2 cents to $3.15 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose 90 cents to $1,896.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 3 cents to $28.03 an ounce and July copper fell 5 cents to $4.49 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.43 Japanese yen from 109.58 yen. The euro fell to $1.2171 from $1.2179.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

White House partners with NSF to stand up National AI Research Resource Task Force

“Pay-by-the-drink” model for cloud services coming to GSA schedules

Data remains biggest obstacle to meeting 2023 deadline for TBM

Military families should expect moving delays this summer as companies recover from COVID

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up