Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 4:11 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 81 cents to $69.62 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 58 cents to $71.89 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent to $2.21 a gallon. July heating rose 2 cents to $2.12 a gallon. July natural gas rose 6 cents to $3.10 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $18.70 to $1,892 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 42 cents to $27.90 an ounce and July copper rose 7 cents to $4.53 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.52 Japanese yen from 110.30 yen. The euro rose to $1.2165 from $1.2126.

