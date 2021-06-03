CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 3:47 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 2 cents to $68.81 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for August delivery fell 4 cents to $71.31 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent to $2.20 a gallon. July heating fell 1 cent to $2.10 a gallon. July natural gas fell 4 cents to $3.04 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $36.60 to $1,873.30 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 72 cents to $27.48 an ounce and July copper fell 13 cents to $4.46 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.30 Japanese yen from 109.58 yen. The euro fell to $1.2126 from $1.2212.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

