Coronavirus News: Delta variant is COVID 'on steroids,' expert says | Global deaths hit 4 million | What precautions should I take at hotels? | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Business & Finance » Celanese, Constellation rise; AeroVironment,…

Celanese, Constellation rise; AeroVironment, Hologic fall

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 4:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

ConocoPhillips, up $1.85 to $60.90.

The energy company increased its stock buyback program by $1 billion.

Constellation Brands Inc., up $2.91 to $233.89.

The wine, liquor and beer company raised its profit forecast for the year.

General Mills Inc., up 90 cents to $60.93.

The maker of Cheerios cereal and other packaged foods beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up $3.38 to $33.29.

The home goods retailer raised its sales forecast for the year.

WideOpenWest Inc., up $2.46 to $20.71.

The cable provider is selling five of its service areas for a combined $1.8 billion.

AeroVironment Inc., down $9.72 to $100.15.

The maker of unmanned aircrafts beat analysts fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Hologic Inc., down $2.13 to $66.72. The medical device maker faced a setback in a patent dispute with Minerva Surgical.

Celanese Corp., up $4.52 to $151.60.

The chemical and specialty materials company is buying Exxon Mobil’s Santoprene business.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

OMB memo elevates evidence-building as 'need-to-have,' evaluation experts say

DHS’s Correa to retire after 40 years in government

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up