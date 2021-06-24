CORONAVIRUS: Life expectancy drops | Vaccine clinics in Howard Co. | Why vaccine goal will be missed | Vaccine rates among DC teens | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Business & Finance » Biden administration extends nationwide…

Biden administration extends nationwide ban on eviction for 30 days, new expiration date July 31

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 10:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration extends nationwide ban on eviction for 30 days, new expiration date July 31.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Government News

The underlying process for GWACs hasn’t changed since 1994; ADI says it’s time

Senate confirms Ahuja as first permanent OPM director in more than a year

Military leaders push back on taking crimes out of chain of command

Biden at last announces two MSPB nominees, enough to restore a quorum

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up