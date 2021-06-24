WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration extends nationwide ban on eviction for 30 days, new expiration date July 31.
June 24, 2021, 10:07 AM
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.