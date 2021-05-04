CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Availability of vaccines for local kids | Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to fully reopen June 11 | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Walsh, Raimondo push apprentice…

Walsh, Raimondo push apprentice programs at submarine maker

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 1:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Tuesday promoted President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure proposal and the $285 million it would provide for apprentice job training during a visit to submarine maker Electric Boat in Connecticut.

Walsh and Raimondo were joined by Connecticut members of Congress and Gov. Ned Lamont during a tour of the Groton shipyard and talks with apprentices there. They said job training is going to be vital in putting back to work people who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Electric Boat, a subsidiary of Reston, Virginia-based General Dynamics, is on a hiring spree because of multibillion-dollar contracts with the federal government to build Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines. Company President Kevin Graney said apprenticeships are needed to help fill the need for skilled workers.

Electric Boat currently has more than 240 apprentices working, with the help of government funds. The company, which employs about 17,500 workers in Groton and North Kingstown, Rhode Island, hired 2,000 new workers last year and is planning to hire the same number this year.

Biden’s proposed $285 million for apprentice job training would be a $100 million increase over current funding and create 1 million to 2 million apprenticeships.

“A lot of Americans continue to struggle after the pandemic and millions of Americans are still without work,” Raimondo said. “And apprenticeships are going to be … a key piece of helping us dig out.”

Electric Boat worker Arnold Chappell said he learned how to be a machinist through an apprenticeship program he completed in January.

“It’s been one of the best things I could have done,” he said about the program. “I learned every machine in our shop and a bunch of different type of machines that will pretty much give me a good baseline for the rest of my life.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA claims success of TDR pilot, but industry experts not sold

Federal retirement still up over 2020, processing times remain lengthy

USPS gets ahead of missing packages with AI edge computing

More schools will offer continuing education to federal employees at lower price

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up