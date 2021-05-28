Veeva, Ulta Beauty rise; Caleres, Boeing fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Salesforce.com Inc., up $12.27 to $238.10.
The customer-management software developer raised its profit forecast after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.
Autodesk Inc., down 81 cents to $285.86.
The design software company’s profit forecast for the second-quarter fell mostly below Wall Street expectations.
Ulta Beauty Inc., up $17 to $345.36.
The beauty products company reported surprisingly strong first-quarter profits and raised its financial forecast for the year.
Yext Inc., up $2.16 to $14.47.
The software developer’s first-quarter earnings beat analysts’ expectations and it gave an encouraging financial forecast.
Veeva Systems Inc., up $26.69 to $291.34.
The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry reported strong first-quarter financial results.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., up $6.05 to $86.44.
The retailer reported solid first-quarter earnings and revenue.
Boeing Co., down $3.68 to $247.02.
Deliveries of the airplane maker’s Dreamliner have reportedly been halted again.
Caleres Inc., down $2.20 to $25.08.
The footwear wholesaler gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.
