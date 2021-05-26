Paxton Media Group buying Landmark Community Newspapers

Paxton Media Group is buying Landmark Community Newspapers, including all 47 newspapers in the Shelbyville, Kentucky-based chain.

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Paxton Media Group is buying Landmark Community Newspapers, including all 47 newspapers in the Shelbyville, Kentucky-based chain.

News outlets report the sale, announced Wednesday, will give Paducah-based Paxton about 120 publications in 14 states, including 20 in Kentucky.

Paxton also owns WPSD-TV in Paducah. Landmark’s Kentucky publications include Elizabethtown, Shelbyville, Shepherdsville, Lebanon and Bardstown. Paxton owns The Paducah Sun and the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

The sale will bring its statewide total to 37 newspapers. The purchase also includes Landmark publications in Florida, Indiana, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Paxton Media Group will take over operations in early June.

