Microsoft, Lennar fall; Apellis, US Steel rise

The Associated Press

May 17, 2021, 4:24 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

AT&T Inc., down 87 cents to $31.37.

The telecom giant will combine media businesses including CNN and HBO with Food Network-owner Discovery.

United States Steel Corp., up 86 cents to $26.36.

The European Union and the U.S. will temporarily suspend measures at the heart of a steel tariff dispute.

Newmont Corp., up $3.25 to $74.

The gold company completed its buyout of GT Gold.

Marathon Petroleum Corp., up $1.44 to $61.52.

Oil prices ticked higher and helped lift energy company stocks.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $8.80 to $53.06.

The biotechnology company received regulatory approval for its rare blood disorder treatment Empaveli.

Microsoft Corp., down $2.97 to $245.18.

Big Tech companies slipped as investors continued to weigh the impact of inflation and a broad economic recovery on the sector.

Sanofi, up 75 cents to $53.49.

The drug developer and GlaxoSmithKline reported encouraging results from a COVID-19 vaccine study.

Lennar Corp., down $1.62 to $98.09.

Homebuilders slipped after the National Association of Home Builders said rising prices have not shaken builders’ confidence.

