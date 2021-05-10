CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

May 10, 2021, 4:21 PM

Drops in several Big Tech companies led the stock market lower Monday, pulling major indexes below the record highs they set last week.

The S&P 500 spent the first half of the day wobbling between small gains and losses before slipping. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell as Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google’s parent company lost ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had traded higher for much of the day but dipped into the red in the last half-hour of trading. Small-company stocks also did poorly, dragging the Russell 2000 index lower.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 down 44.17 points, or 1%, to 4,188.43.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average down 34.94, or 0.1%, to 34,742.82.

The Nasdaq fell 350.38 points, or 2.5%, to 13,401.86.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 58.93 points, or 2.6%, to 2,212.70.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 432.36 points, or 11.5%.

The Dow is up 4,136.34 points, or 13.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 513.58 points, or 4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 237.84 points, or 12%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

