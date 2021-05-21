MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021, 4:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street. The S&P 500 index gave up an early gain and ended 0.1% lower Friday, giving the benchmark index its second losing week in a row.

Losses for a handful of Big Tech companies including Apple and Amazon helped drag the index lower. The Nasdaq gave back 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%.

Investors remain focused on the possibility of inflation as the economy revs up after more than a year of shutdowns related to the pandemic.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 3.26 points, or 0.1%, to 4,155.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.69 points, or 0.4%, to 34,207.84.

The Nasdaq fell 64.75 points, or 0.5%, to 13,470.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.51 points, or 0.3%, to 2,215.27.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 17.99 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 174.29 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 41.02 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 9.36 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 399.79 points, or 10.6%.

The Dow is up 3,601.36 points, or 11.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 582.71 points, or 4.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 240.41 points, or 12.2%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Coast Guard to stand up first cyber 'red team' as it creates Cyber Operational Assessments Branch

Postal reform bill could raise health premiums for federal workers, employee group warns

DoJ, FBI, IC reviewing supply chain threats posed by Russian companies

Now hiring at DHS: Resilient critical thinkers ready for the next pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up