How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 4:24 PM

Stocks closed higher for the second day in a row Friday but still ended with a weekly loss after three sizable drops earlier in the week.

The S&P 500 added 1.5%, but still lost 1.4% for the week. Another bounce back in tech shares pushed the Nasdaq 2.3% higher.

Retailers, banks, communication companies and industrial stocks also helped lift the market. Energy stocks also rose as the price of U.S. crude oil climbed 2.4%.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 61.35 points, or 1.5%, to 4,173.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 360.68, or 1.1%, to 34,382.13.

The Nasdaq rose 304.99 points, or 2.3%, to 13,429.98.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 53.68 points, or 2.5%, to 2,224.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 58.75 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow fell 395.63 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq fell 322.26 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 fell 47 points, or 2.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 417.78 points, or 11.1%.

The Dow is up 3,775.65 points, or 12.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 541.70 points, or 4.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 249.77 points, or 12.6%.

