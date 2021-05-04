CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Availability of vaccines for local kids | Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to fully reopen June 11 | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Gartner, Arconic rise; SolarEdge,…

Gartner, Arconic rise; SolarEdge, Maxar fall

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 4:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Mosaic Co. down 70 cents to $34.33.

The fertilizer maker warned that sales could be constrained because of low inventory.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc., down $41.49 to $218.57.

The solar energy technology company reported weak first-quarter profit.

Service Corp. International, up $3.40 to $56.71.

The funeral home and cemetery operator reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue.

Gartner Inc., up $28.08 to $225.49.

The IT services company blew away analysts’ first-quarter profit forecasts.

Arconic Corp., up $5.64 to $35.

The maker of aluminum products for the aerospace, automotive and architecture industries beat Wall Street’s first-quarter forecasts.

Maxar Technologies Inc., down $10.15 to $29.08.

The satellite company’s first-quarter loss was far larger than Wall Street expected.

Freshpet Inc., down $8.60 to $175.40.

The fresh pet food maker reported disappointing first-quarter earnings.

CVS Health Corp., up $3.43 to $81.12.

The pharmacy chain reported solid first-quarter financial results and gave an encouraging profit forecast.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

GSA claims success of TDR pilot, but industry experts not sold

Federal retirement still up over 2020, processing times remain lengthy

USPS gets ahead of missing packages with AI edge computing

More schools will offer continuing education to federal employees at lower price

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up