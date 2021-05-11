CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Ferro, 3D Systems rise; Yum, Novavax fall

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 5:41 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Yum Brands Inc., down $2.77 to $119.15.

The operator of Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC restaurants announced a $2 billion stock buyback program.

NortonLifeLock Inc., up $2.27 to $23.35.

The security software maker gave investors an encouraging financial forecast after reporting strong fiscal fourth-quarter results.

Callaway Golf Co. up $3.96 to $33.89.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories blew away analysts’ first-quarter profit forecasts.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up 17 cents to $18.12.

The spaceflight company eked out a gain despite saying the timing of its next flight test is currently being evaluated.

Ferro Corp., up $4.20 to $21.78.

Prince International is buying the specialty chemicals maker for $2.1 billion.

3D Systems Corp., up $6.26 to $24.03.

The maker of 3D printers beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Domtar Corp., up $8 to $55.38.

The paper and packaging maker is being bought by Paper Excellence.

Novavax Inc., down $22.32 to $138.18.

The vaccine maker has a delayed timeline for seeking clearance for its potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

