CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 3:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $1.55 to $65.37 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose $1.66 to $68.71 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 3 cents to $2.13 a gallon. June heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.04 a gallon. June natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $14.10 to $1,838.10 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 31 cents to $27.37 an ounce and July copper fell 4 cents to $4.65 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.36 Japanese yen from 109.46 yen. The euro rose to $1.2143 from $1.2076.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

GAO looks to ramp up Innovation Lab work through cloud investments

Bill roundup: Agency reopening oversight, another attempt at pay parity for hourly federal workers

OPM gives agencies green light to recreate labor-management forums, but they're not required

OMB: Masks are optional for fully-vaccinated employees, maximum telework still effect

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up