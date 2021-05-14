Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $1.55 to $65.37 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for July delivery…

Listen now to WTOP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $1.55 to $65.37 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose $1.66 to $68.71 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 3 cents to $2.13 a gallon. June heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.04 a gallon. June natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $14.10 to $1,838.10 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 31 cents to $27.37 an ounce and July copper fell 4 cents to $4.65 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.36 Japanese yen from 109.46 yen. The euro rose to $1.2143 from $1.2076.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.