CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 3:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $2.26 to $63.82 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for July delivery fell $2.27 to $67.05 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 6 cents to $2.10 a gallon. June heating oil fell 7 cents to $2 a gallon. June natural gas was unchanged at $2.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $1.20 to $1,824 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 18 cents to $27.06 an ounce and July copper fell 5 cents to $4.69 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.46 Japanese yen from 109.60 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.2076 from $1.2080.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Federal agencies begin to lift mask requirements for fully-vaccinated employees

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

FAA, NASA collaborating to regulate suborbital space

Biden's DoD will huddle about how to replace CMO position

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up