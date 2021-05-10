Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 2 cents to $64.92 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for July…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 2 cents to $64.92 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 4 cents to $68.32 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery was little changed at $2.13 a gallon. June heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.02 a gallon. June natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $6.30 to $1,837.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 1 cent to $27.49 an ounce and July copper fell 3 cents to $4.72 a pound.

The dollar rose to 108.83 Japanese yen from 108.62 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.2145 from $1.2165.

