Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 5, 2021, 5:14 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 6 cents to $65.63 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 8 cents to $68.96 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery was little changed at $2.15 a gallon. June heating oil also held steady at $2 a gallon. June natural gas slipped 3 cents to $2.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $8.30 to $1,784 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 4 cents to $26.52 an ounce and July copper was unchanged at $4.52 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.26 Japanese yen from 109.30 Japanese yen. The dollar rose to 0.8334 euro from 0.8327 euro.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

