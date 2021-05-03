CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Key things US needs to tackle in vaccine rollout | Why some are skipping their 2nd dose | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

May 3, 2021, 3:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 91 cents to $64.49 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for July delivery fell 80 cents to $67.56 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 3 cents to $2.10 a gallon. June heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.95 a gallon. June natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $24.10 to $1,791.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose $1.09 cents to $26.96 an ounce and July copper rose 6 cents to $4.53 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.11 Japanese yen from 109.31 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.2067 from $1.2022.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

DoD targets 2028 for first clean financial statement audit

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

SSA says it'll start to incrementally bring more employees back to field offices

May We Say Thank You 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up