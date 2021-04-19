CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC walk-in vaccine sites | Return to college plans | Region's vaccination numbers | All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Peloton, Tesla fall; Harley-Davidson,…

Peloton, Tesla fall; Harley-Davidson, GameStop rise

The Associated Press

April 19, 2021, 4:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Sterling Bancorp, up 79 cents to $24.62.

Webster Financial is buying the regional bank in an all-stock deal.

Herman Miller Inc., down $3.84 to $40.46.

The furniture maker is buying Knoll for $1.8 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

GameStop Corp., up $9.68 to $164.37.

The video game retailer said George Sherman will resign as CEO by July 31.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down $8.46 to $107.75.

Safety regulators issued a warning about the fitness equipment company’s treadmills after one child died and others were injured.

Tesla Inc., down $25.15 to $714.63.

A fatal car crash in Texas reportedly involved one of the electric vehicle maker’s models.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., up 70 cents to $11.84.

The provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets signed a deal with Amazon.

Harley-Davidson Inc., up $3.91 to $44.29.

The motorcycle maker’s first-quarter profit beat analysts’ forecasts.

Haemonetics Corp., down $42.29 to $74.68.

CSL Plasma is not renewing its supply deal with the provider blood management systems.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

Military exchanges open to DoD civilian employees, retirees next month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up