Intuitive Surgical, Tenet rise; Netflix, NextEra Energy fall

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 4:19 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Netflix Inc., down $40.67 to $508.90.

The streaming video service reported weak subscriber growth during its first quarter.

Intuitive Surgical Inc., up $80.27 to $891.38.

The surgical instruments maker handily beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts.

ASML Holding NV, up $38.55 to $655.49.

The chipmaking equipment supplier reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp., up $5.61 to $95.24.

The medical device maker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting solid first-quarter results.

Tenet Healthcare Corp., up $2.51 to $54.53.

The hospital operator’s first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

NextEra Energy Inc., down $2.56 to $77.97.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.

Welbilt Inc., up $6.95 to $22.58.

The maker of ovens and freezers for restaurants is being bought by Elgin, Illinois-based Middleby in an all-stock deal worth $4.3 billion.

Inter Parfums Inc., up $5.35 to $75.31.

The perfume maker raised its profit forecast after reporting good first-quarter results.

