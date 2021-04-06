CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: What to know about J&J vaccine | Montgomery Co. approves summer camp rules | Get a ride to Annapolis vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

April 6, 2021, 4:39 PM

Stocks edged lower on Wall Street, pulling major indexes slightly below the record highs they reached a day earlier.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% Tuesday after wavering between gains and losses throughout the afternoon. Technology and health care stocks led the way lower. The churn that has been occurring within the market lately comes as Wall Street assesses the health and speed of the economic recovery. I

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 3.97 points, or 0.1%, to 4,073.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96.95 points, or 0.3%, to 33,430.24.

The Nasdaq fell 7.21 points, or 0.1%, to 13,698.38.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.73 points, or 0.3% to 2,259.15.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 54.07 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 277.03 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 218.27 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 5.25 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 317.87 points, or 8.5%.

The Dow is up 2,823.76 points, or 9.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 810.10 points, or 6.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 284.30 points, or 14.4%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

