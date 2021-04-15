CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Virginia to ease social gathering limits | Do vaccinated people need masks? | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

April 15, 2021, 4:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks rallied to more record highs on Wall Street as a suite of stellar data suggested the recovery for the economy and corporate profits is accelerating.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Thursday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.9%, both reaching all-time highs. Expectations are very high on Wall Street that the economy is in the midst of exploding out of the cavern created by the pandemic. New reports only bolstered those expectations, including ones showing how hungry Americans are to spend again, how fewer workers are losing their jobs and how much fatter corporate profits are getting.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 45.76 points, or 1.1%, to 4,170.42.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 305.10 points, or 0.9%, to 34,035.99.

The Nasdaq rose 180.92 points, or 1.3%, to 14,038.76.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 9.35 points, or 0.4% to 2,257.07.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 41.62 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 235.39 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 138.58 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.59 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 414.35 points, or 11%.

The Dow is up 3,429.51 points, or 11.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,150.48 points, or 8.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 282.21 points, or 14.3%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Defense Health Program facing $1.8B budget shortfall for 2021

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

Space Force wants new offices under its Space Systems Command

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up