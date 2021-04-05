CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nats Park worker tests positive | Anxiety over returning to offices | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 4:15 PM

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday as the economy showed more signs that it’s continuing to recover.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4% to another record high. The gains came after the government reported last week that employers went on a hiring spree in March, adding 916,000 jobs, the most since August. Investors had a delayed reaction to the encouraging jobs reports, which was released on Friday when stock trading was closed. The services sector also showed strong growth in March.

Tesla surprised investors with a report that vehicle deliveries doubled during the first quarter. Crude oil prices fell.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 58.04 points, or 1.4%, to 4,077.91.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 373.98 points, or 1.1%, to 33,527.19.

The Nasdaq rose 225.49 points, or 1.7%, to 13,705.59.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.98 points, or 0.5% to 2,264.89.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 321.84 points, or 8.6%.

The Dow is up 2,920.71 points, or 9.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 817.31 points, or 6.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 290.03 points, or 14.7%.

