CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC's COVID restrictions on weddings | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

April 29, 2021, 4:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $1.15 to $65.01 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose $1.29 to $68.56 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 3 cents to $2.10 a gallon. May heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.96 a gallon. June natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $5.20 to $1,768.30 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 2 cents to $26.09 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $4.49 a pound.

The dollar rose to 108.88 Japanese yen from 108.68 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.2126 from $1.2124.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

DHS set to launch its 'most significant hiring initiative' as part of cyber workforce sprint

May We Say Thank You 2021

Only 40 military bases still have COVID restrictions in place as of May 5

Space National Guard is a top-of-list concern for military officials

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up