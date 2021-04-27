CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

April 27, 2021, 3:57 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $1.03 to $62.94 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 77 cents to $66.42 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 4 cents to $2.02 a gallon. May heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.91 a gallon. May natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $1.30 to $1,778.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 20 cents to $26.41 an ounce and May copper rose 5 cents to $4.49 a pound.

The dollar rose to 108.75 Japanese yen from 108.12 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.2089 from $1.2092.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

