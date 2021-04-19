CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

April 19, 2021, 3:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 25 cents to $63.38 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 28 cents to $67.05 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery remained unchanged at $2.04 a gallon. May heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.89 a gallon. May natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $9.60 to $1,770.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 27 cents to $25.84 an ounce and May copper rose 7 cents to $4.24 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.11 Japanese yen from 108.79 yen. The euro rose to $1.2039 from $1.1977.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

Federal Mobility Working Group’s timely framework for 5G testing, security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up