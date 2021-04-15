CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Virginia to ease social gathering limits | Do vaccinated people need masks? | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

April 15, 2021, 3:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 31 cents to $63.46 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 36 cents to $66.94 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 1 cent to $2.05 a gallon. May heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.90 a gallon. May natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $30.50 to $1,766.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 44 cents to $25.96 an ounce and May copper rose 9 cents to $4.22 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.66 Japanese yen from 108.94 yen. The euro rose to $1.1975 from $1.1970.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Defense Health Program facing $1.8B budget shortfall for 2021

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

Space Force wants new offices under its Space Systems Command

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up