CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Criticism over Md. vaccine equity | Laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free | Metro GM on ridership | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

April 8, 2021, 3:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 17 cents to $59.60 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 4 cents to $63.20 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 1 cent to $1.96 a gallon. May heating oil was unchanged at $1.81 a gallon. May natural gas was unchanged at $2.52 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $16.60 to $1,758.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 34 cents to $25.59 an ounce and May copper rose 4 cents to $4.09 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.25 Japanese yen from 109.81 yen. The euro rose to $1.1918 from $1.1865.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

HHS QSMO sees $6B more in grants handled through shared services this year

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

EPA is the latest agency to roll back Trump's workforce policies

Biden to nominate another Missouri native to lead GSA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up