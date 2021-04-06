CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine eligibility date changing | Upshot of Hogan talking about vaccines | DC to loosen restrictions | Md. vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

April 6, 2021, 4:11 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 68 cents to $59.33 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 59 cents to $62.74 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 1 cent to $1.97 a gallon. May heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.79 a gallon. May natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.46 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $14.20 to cents to $1,743 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 45 cents to $25.23 an ounce and May copper fell 2 cents to $4.12 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.87 Japanese yen from 110.18 yen. The euro rose to $1.1871 from $1.1811.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

