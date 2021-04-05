CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 3:42 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $2.80 to $58.65 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose $2.71 to $62.15 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 6 cents to $1.96 a gallon. May heating oil fell 6 cents to $1.77 a gallon. May natural gas fell 13 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose 40 cents to $1,728.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 17 cents to $24.78 an ounce and May copper rose 15 cents to $4.14 a pound.

The dollar fell to 110.18 Japanese yen from 110.70 yen. The euro rose to $1.1811 from $1.1763.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

