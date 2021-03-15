CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Stripe continues cash haul, now valued at $95 billion

The Associated Press

March 15, 2021, 10:15 AM

The online payment company Stripe continues to attract investors, raising $600 million in funding to reach a whopping company valuation of $95 billion.

Stripe is by far the most valuable private fintech company in the world. Robinhood, the trading platform recently making headlines, just raised $3 billion to reach a valuation of around $11.2 billion.

The company which makes software that allows companies to accept online or in person card payments said it will use the capital in the latest round of funding to invest in its European operations, particularly its Dublin headquarters. Stripe has two headquarters, the other location is in San Francisco.

Stripe will also expand its global payments and treasury network. Some of its clients include Jaguar Land Rover, Maersk, Deliveroo and Klarna.

Companies that enable online payments have thrived in the pandemic. Stripe’s valuation has almost tripled in a year.

“The pandemic taught us many things about society, including how much can be achieved—and paid for—online, but the internet still isn’t the engine for global economic progress that it could be,” said Dhivya Suryadevara, Stripe’s chief financial officer.

Jack Dorsey’s rival company, Square, has pushed far beyond point-of-sale technology to create an economic ecosystem for smaller businesses that help them with their books and payroll.

Stripe said Sunday that the latest round of funding includes investments from Allianz X, Axa, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Sequoia Capital, and Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

