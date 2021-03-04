SmileDirectClub: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virginia Gov. Northam gets vaccine | Prince George’s Co. enters next phase | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 7:58 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $9.7 million.

A year earlier, it reported a loss of $26.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company posted revenue of $184.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $78.4 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $656.8 million.

SmileDirectClub shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. Its shares closed Thursday at $10.60, a climb of 29% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SDC

This story has been corrected to read that the company reported a loss, not a profit a year ago.

