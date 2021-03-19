CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Nike, JPMorgan Chase fall; FedEx, Ollie’s rise

The Associated Press

March 19, 2021, 4:17 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Nike Inc., down $5.68 to $137.49.

The athletic shoe and apparel maker’s fiscal third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Chubb Ltd., down $8.90 to $159.23.

The insurer offered to buy The Hartford Financial Services Group for $23 billion.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., up $3.61 to $89.62.

The retailer’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $2.51 to $155.14.

Bank stocks fell after the Federal Reserve said it will restore some capital requirements that it suspended early in the pandemic.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.48 to $28.10.

Crude oil prices edged higher, helping lift energy stocks.

Facebook Inc., up $11.49 to $290.11.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed optimism that Facebook can adapt to Apple’s upcoming privacy update.

Visa Inc., down $13.76 to $206.90.

The Justice Department is reportedly investigating the financial services company over its debit card practices.

FedEx Corp., up $16.07 to $279.58.

The package delivery company’s fiscal third-quarter profit surged as online shopping demand remained strong.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

