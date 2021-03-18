CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. tops 600K cases | Great Harvest donates bread | DC urges all adults to preregister | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » JetBlue considers whether to…

JetBlue considers whether to leave NYC and move to Florida

The Associated Press

March 18, 2021, 3:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue Airways is considering whether to stay in New York, where it was founded two decades ago, or move its headquarters to Florida.

A spokeswoman for the airline said Thursday that a decision is expected later this year.

The airline said in a statement that its current lease in Long Island City, across the East River from Manhattan, expires in July 2023 and it is reviewing its options “and considering how our space requirements may evolve in a hybrid work environment post-pandemic.”

JetBlue said it is exploring a number of paths, including staying in its current headquarters, moving elsewhere in New York City, or shifting some New York-based jobs to existing JetBlue facilities in Florida. The airline has a training center in Orlando and a travel-products subsidiary in Fort Lauderdale.

The airline said that no matter what it decides about the headquarters, it still plans to expand at all three New York City-area major airports.

The airline’s plans were previously reported by the New York Post, which obtained a memo to headquarters staff.

JetBlue began flying in 2000 and is currently the nation’s sixth-largest airline by passenger-carrying capacity. Its strongest routes are up and down the East Coast. It flies to nearby international destinations including the Caribbean, and plans to launch service to London later this year.

Like other carriers, JetBlue has been hit hard by the pandemic. It lost nearly $1.4 billion last year, as revenue fell more than 63% compared with 2019.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

State Dept adds 1,200 to Foreign Service ranks under Democrats’ $12B budget plan

Army may add hundreds of civilian investigators to address problems highlighted by Fort Hood review

From the Z-100 computer to the cloud, Garcia looks back on 38 years of federal service

IRS pushes filing season deadline to May 17 as it rolls out expanded pandemic benefits

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up