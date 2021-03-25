CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

March 25, 2021, 4:25 PM

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday after shaking off some wobbles from earlier in the day.

Gains for banks and industrial companies offset weakness in Big Tech stocks including Facebook and Microsoft. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, the latest ebb in the back-and-forth trading it’s gone through the last few weeks. Treasury yields continued to stabilize.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 20.38 points, or 0.5%, to 3,909.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 199.42 points, or 0.6%, to 32,619.48.

The Nasdaq rose 15.79 points, or 0.1%, to 12,977.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 48.86 points, or 2.3% to 2,183.12.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 3.58 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 8.49 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 237.55 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 104.42 points, or 4.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 153.45 points, or 4.1%.

The Dow is up 2,013 points, or 6.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 89.40 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 208.27 points, or 10.5%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

