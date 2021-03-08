CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine preregistration system coming Wednesday | Howard Co. vaccine update | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 4:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wall Street ended mixed as slumps in several Big Tech companies offset gains in many other parts of the market.

Because of their huge size, the drops in Apple, Google’s parent company, and other major technology stocks pulled the S&P 500 to a loss of 0.5% Monday even though more stocks rose than fell in the index. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%.

Technology companies have been sliding in recent weeks as investors start to doubt whether the huge gains they made during the pandemic months can continue. Treasury yields rose again.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 20.59 points, or 0.5%, to 3,821.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 306.14 points, or 1%, to 31,802.44.

The Nasdaq fell 310.99 points, or 2.4%, to 12,609.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.77 points, or 0.5% to 2,202.98.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 65.28 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is up 1,195.96 points, or 3.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 279.12 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 228.13 points, or 11.6%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Technology Modernization Fund on track to receive biggest pay day ever

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

Actions to implement repealed Trump workforce orders should 'cease immediately,' OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up