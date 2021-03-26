CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

March 26, 2021, 4:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks rose on Wall Street Friday, erasing the market’s losses from earlier in the week and avoiding a second straight weekly drop for the S&P 500.

The index rose 1.7% Friday, and some of the biggest gains came from companies whose profits are likely to jump the most if COVID-19 vaccinations and massive spending by the U.S. government juice the economy as much as economists expect. Bank stocks got a boost from some loosening of regulatory restrictions by the Federal Reserve and a continued rise in bond yields. Crude oil jumped and helped lift energy stocks.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 65.02 points, or 1.7%, to 3,974.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 453.40 points, or 1.4%, to 33,072.88.

The Nasdaq rose 161.05 points, or 1.2%, to 13,138.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 38.36 points, or 1.8% to 2,221.48.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 61.44 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 444.91 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 76.51 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 66.06 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 218.47 points, or 5.8%.

The Dow is up 2,466.40 points, or 8.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 250.44 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 246.63 points, or 12.5%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

New DoD IG report says telework is helping employees' work and personal lives

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up