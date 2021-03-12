CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 4:23 PM

Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street Friday, shaking off an early slide and notching more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Drops in several big technology companies, however, pulled the Nasdaq lower. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% after spending nearly all day in the red, while the Dow added 0.9%. The Nasdaq fell 0.6%. Another climb in bond yields helped pull money out of Big Tech companies, which have started to look expensive after months of soaring through the pandemic.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 3,943.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 293.05 points, or 0.9%, to 32,778.64.

The Nasdaq fell 78.81 points, or 0.6%, to 13,319.86.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.25 points, or 0.6% to 2,352.79.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 101.40 points, or 2.6%.

The Dow is up 1,282.34 points, or 4.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 399.72 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 160.58 points, or 7.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 187.27 points, or 5%.

The Dow is up 2,172.16 points, or 7.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 431.58 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 377.93 points, or 19.1%.

