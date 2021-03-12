How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street Friday, shaking off an early slide and notching more record highs for the…

Listen now to WTOP News

Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street Friday, shaking off an early slide and notching more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Drops in several big technology companies, however, pulled the Nasdaq lower. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% after spending nearly all day in the red, while the Dow added 0.9%. The Nasdaq fell 0.6%. Another climb in bond yields helped pull money out of Big Tech companies, which have started to look expensive after months of soaring through the pandemic.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 3,943.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 293.05 points, or 0.9%, to 32,778.64.

The Nasdaq fell 78.81 points, or 0.6%, to 13,319.86.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.25 points, or 0.6% to 2,352.79.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 101.40 points, or 2.6%.

The Dow is up 1,282.34 points, or 4.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 399.72 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 160.58 points, or 7.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 187.27 points, or 5%.

The Dow is up 2,172.16 points, or 7.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 431.58 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 377.93 points, or 19.1%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.