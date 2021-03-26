CORONAVIRUS NEWS: California variants in Va. | Special clinic for Latinos | In-person learning in Md. | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 26, 2021, 3:53 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $2.41 to $60.97 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for May delivery rose $2.62 to $64.57 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 5 cents to $1.97 a gallon. April heating oil rose 6 cents to $1.81 a gallon. April natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.56 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $7.20 to $1,732.30 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 6 cents to $25.11 an ounce and May copper rose 9 cents to $4.07 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.69 Japanese yen from 109.11 yen. The euro rose to $1.1790 from $1.1779.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

