Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 24, 2021, 3:54 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $3.42 to $61.18 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for May delivery rose $3.62 to $64.41 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 9 cents to $1.99 a gallon. April heating oil rose 8 cents to $1.83 a gallon. April natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.52 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $8.10 to $1,733.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery was unchanged at $25.23 an ounce and May copper fell 2 cents to $4.06 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.71 Japanese yen from 108.75 yen. The euro fell to $1.1820 from $1.1853.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

