CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Changes in DC restrictions | AstraZeneca effectiveness | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 22, 2021, 3:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 13 cents to $61.55 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for May delivery rose 9 cents to $64.62 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 2 cents to $1.96 a gallon. April heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.83 a gallon. April natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $3.60 to $1,738.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 55 cents to $25.77 an ounce and May copper rose 3 cents to $4.14 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.80 Japanese yen from 108.89 yen. The euro rose to $1.1942 from $1.1909.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

Katko calls for $5B CISA budget to reflect its ‘quarterback’ status

Are there too many cooks in the federal cyber kitchen?

After a decade-long hiatus, earmarks appear to be headed back to the Congressional appropriations process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up