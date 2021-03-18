CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 18, 2021, 4:17 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $4.60 to $60 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell $4.72 to $63.28 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 11 cents to $1.94 a gallon. April heating oil fell 12 cents to $1.78 a gallon. April natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.48 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $5.40 to $1,732.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 29 cents to $26.35 an ounce and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.11 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.00 Japanese yen from 108.86 yen. The euro fell to $1.1915 from $1.1979.

