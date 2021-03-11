CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Avoid confusing COVID-19 with allergies | One year later: Fairfax Co. grad's perspective | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 3:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.58 to $66.02 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for May delivery rose $1.73 to $69.63 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 6 cents to $2.14 a gallon. April heating rose 4 cents to $1.96 a gallon. April natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose 80 cents to $1,722.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 6 cents to $26.19 an ounce and May copper rose 11 cents to $4.14 a pound.

The dollar rose to 108.46 Japanese yen from 108.41 yen. The euro rose to $1.1982 from $1.1922.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Lawmakers alarmed by high COVID-19 vaccine refusal rate at BOP workforce

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

Navy and Marine Corps make drones a top priority

Katko calls for $5B CISA budget to reflect its ‘quarterback’ status

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up