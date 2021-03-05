CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mass vaccination site in Montgomery Co. | Faith leaders get COVID-19 shot | DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 3:27 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $2.26 to $66.09 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for May delivery rose $2.62 to $69.36 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 7 cents to $2.06 a gallon. April heating rose 5 cents to $1.94 a gallon. April natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $2.20 to $1,698.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 17 cents to $25.29 an ounce and May copper rose 10 cents to $4.08 a pound.

The dollar rose to 108.34 Japanese yen from 107.91 yen. The euro fell to $1.1912 from $1.1966.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

