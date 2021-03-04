CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virginia Gov. Northam gets vaccine | Prince George’s Co. enters next phase | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 3:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $2.55 to $63.83 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for May delivery rose $2.67 to $66.74 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 5 cents to $2 a gallon. April heating rose 6 cents to $1.90 a gallon. April natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $15.10 to $1,700.70 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 93 cents to $25.46 an ounce and May copper fell 16 cents to $3.98 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.91 Japanese yen from 106.97 yen. The euro fell to $1.1966 from $1.2066.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Haaland OK'd at Interior, 1st Native American Cabinet head

New House bill attempts to make presidential records more easily searchable

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

An agenda for Congress on oversight, transparency and ethics

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up