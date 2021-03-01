CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Countries want vaccine know-how | DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. easing restrictions | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 1, 2021

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 86 cents to $60.64 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell 73 cents to $63.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 7 cents to $1.94 a gallon. April heating fell 4 cents to $1.82 a gallon. April natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $5.80 to $1,723 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 24 cents to $26.68 an ounce and May copper rose 2 cents to $4.11 a pound.

The dollar rose to 106.81 Japanese yen from 106.63 yen. The euro fell to $1.2047 from $1.2079.

