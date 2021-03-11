CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More vaccine appointments for Prince George's residents | Inside the COVID-19 relief bill | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AMC, Quest Diagnostics rise; Party City, Cloudera fall

The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 4:16 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Boeing Co., up $6.66 to $252.

The airplane maker is close to a deal to sell 737 Max jets to Southwest Airlines, according to media reports.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up 43 cents to $10.28.

The movie theater chain’s fourth-quarter loss was smaller than analysts expected and its revenue beat forecasts.

Quest Diagnostics Inc., up $4.99 to $121.86.

The medical laboratory chain gave investors an encouraging long-term profit and revenue forecast.

Cloudera Inc., down $1.85 to $12.88.

The software company gave investors a disappointing profit and revenue forecast.

SecureWorks Corp., down 65 cents to $14.54.

The information security provider’s earnings forecast fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Party City Holdco Inc., down 90 cents to $6.80.

The party supplies retailer reported weak fourth-quarter profits and revenue.

Fossil Group Inc., down $2.95 to $15.11.

The watch and accessories maker warned that the virus pandemic will continue to crimp sales in the first quarter.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.62 to $30.98.

Oil prices edged higher and helped lift energy company stocks.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Business & Finance

