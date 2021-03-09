CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Experts see tight race between variants, vaccine | Schools, parents weigh in on new distancing guidelines | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » AerCap confirms talks with…

AerCap confirms talks with GE for aircraft leasing business

The Associated Press

March 9, 2021, 2:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Ireland’s AerCap Holdings confirmed that it is in talks to buy General Electric’s aircraft leasing business as the former industrial conglomerate continues to divest from the non-core businesses that nearly sank it during the 2008 financial crisis.

The filing by AerCap with the Securities and Exchange Commission said that no agreement is guaranteed and that it would make no further comment until the talks were completed.

GE’s Capital Aviation Services and AerCap are two of the biggest aircraft leasers in the world with more than 2,500 aircraft between them. The companies both lease commercial aircraft to hundreds of airlines around the world.

GE has been steadily shedding businesses for years as it focuses more on building industrial machines like aircraft engines and medical imaging equipment and selling big, complex products like power generators and oil and gas equipment.

It spun off its consumer credit card business, sold NBC Universal to Comcast Corp. and got out of the insurance business.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up